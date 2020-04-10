UrduPoint.com
Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2019-20)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex-Gin Up-country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex-Karachi 37.324 kgs 8,800 160 8,960 Equivalent 40 kgs 9,431 171 9,602

