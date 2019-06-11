Spotlighting balanced progress, Govt unveils Rs1.863tr development budget

(@FahadShabbir)

Carrying a theme of balanced regional development to help promote harmony and national integration, the government on Tuesday unveiled Rs 1.863 trillion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20, with special focus on under and less developed regions and areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Carrying a theme of balanced regional development to help promote harmony and national integration, the government on Tuesday unveiled Rs 1.863 trillion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20, with special focus on under and less developed regions and areas.

Out of the total PSDP outlay, Rs 951 billion have been set aside for the federal ministries and divisions whereas a sum of Rs912 billion has been allocated for the provinces, according to budgetary document.

According to the budgetary document, the National Economic Council (NEC) had approved the PSDP allocations on May 29, with foreign assistance of Rs127 billion.

"The PSDP 2019-20 is a part of a rolling plan to carry forward the strategic vision of the government," according to the budgetary document, which had been finalized by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms through an extensive consultative and participatory process.

The PSDP had been aligned with economic policies and strategies outlined in the 12th Five Year Plan, with focus on economic stabilization, achieving balanced regional development, improving social protection and poverty alleviation, housing, augmentation of water resources, energy and food security, developing competitive knowledge economy and modernization of transport infrastructure and greater regional connectivity, the document read.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continued to remain in focus and projects had been fully funded while special funds have been kept for making Pakistan clean and green as adequate funds had been ensured for ten billion tsunami trees programme to mitigate adverse effects of climate change and enhancement of tourism.

Meanwhile, out of total Rs951 billion federal PSDP, the government allocated Rs 1266.5 million for Aviation Division, Rs100 million for board of Investment, Rs39986.47 million for Cabinet Division, Rs7579.2 million for Climate Change Division, Rs100 million for Commerce Division, Rs248.3 million for Communication Division (other than NHA) Rs456 million for Defence Division while Rs1700 million have been allocated for Defence Production Division.

The government also earmarked Rs 333.25 million for Establishment Division, Rs4796.76 million for Federal education and Professional Training Division, Rs36821.749 million for Finance Division, Rs29.774 million for Foreign Affairs Division Rs29046.

88 million for Higher Education Commission, Rs 2930.07 million for Housing and Works Division, Rs 142.9 million for Human Rights Division, Rs 2343.293 million for Industries and Production Division, Rs 516.126 million for Information and Broadcasting Division and Rs 7341.617 million for Information Technology and Telecom Division.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 339.958 million have been allocated for Interprovincial Coordination Division, Rs 9847.769 million for Interior Division, Rs 44699.4 million for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Rs1340.225 million for Law and Justice Division, Rs3600.243 million for Maritime Affairs Division, Rs135.24 million for Narcotics Control Division, Rs12047.516 million for National Food Security and Research Division, Rs13376.558 million for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs 128.016 million for National History and Literary Heritage Division, and Rs24457.256 million for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

The government also allocated Rs301.47 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs581.812 million for Petroleum Division, Rs7963.517 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division, Rs200 million for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Rs16000 million for Railways Division, Rs1000 million for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs 1818.23 million for Revenue Division, Rs 7407.361 million for Science and Technological Research Division, Rs 6033.245 million for SUPPARCO, Rs 202.828 million for Textile Industry Division and Rs 85021.359 million for Water Resources Division An amount of Rs 155,966.835 million has been allocated for National Highway Authority Rs 41792.23 million for NTDC/PEPCO, Rs 5000 million for Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA), Rs 32,500 million for Relief and Rehabilitation of IDPs, Rs 32500 million for Security Enhancement, Rs 10000 million for Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Initiative, Rs 2000 million for Clean Green Pakistan Movement/Tourism, Rs 1000 million for Gas Infrastructure Development Cess and Rs 48000 million for Merged Areas 10 Years Development Plan.

The government allocated Rs 250000 million for alternative financing while an amount of Rs 912000 million has been set aside for provinces, the budgetary document revealed.

According to the budgetary document, a robust system for strengthening implementation and monitoring mechanism was being put in place.