SPP chairs meeting to ensure transparent, impartial election

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi to ensure a transparent and impartial electoral process.

In the meeting, SSP Larkana issued instructions to the officers to ensure a transparent and impartial entire election process.

He said instructed the officials to maintain law and order in the territory.

The Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers of the entire district participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, SSP visited various polling stations and inspected the deployment of personnel.