SPP Larkana provides Eid gifts among 187 Police martyred families

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The welfare team of SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso reached the doors of the 187 families of police martyred with Eid gifts on Tuesday.

On the instructions of SSP Larkana, all the DSPs of the district went to the homes of the martyrs and met with the children and widows of the martyrs in their respective sub-divisions.

They Presented gifts of clothes, money and sweets.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said in his message that it is the tradition of the police department to remember their martyrs in the joy of Eid. The sacrifices of the martyrs cannot be forgotten in any way, the police department always stands with the families of the martyrs in all their sufferings, he added.