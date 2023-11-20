SPPB recommends to roll out plan of telemedicine for inmates in Sindh Prisons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prisons Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz has said that one of the many correctional facilities is to use telemedicine to treat inmates. The facility needs to be adopted in prisons to save money, improve inmates’ health, and lessen the risk of taking prisoners to outside hospitals.

This he expressed while presiding over a meeting of the Sindh Prisons Policy Board (SPPB) at IG Prison office, according to a communique here on Monday.

The SPPB adopted the proposal regardinthe g implementation of telemedicine systems in all the prisons. IG Prison informed that telemedicine system was proposed to be started initially at Central Prison Sukkur as a Pilot Project. He further informed that telemedicine-desks would be established at all hospitals including NICVD, SIUT, etc. It was decided to send all the recommendations of the SPPB to the government for approval and implementation.

The chair while stressing the need to provide inmates with a safe, humane, and appropriately secure prison environment in order to ensure their successful reintegration into the community said, “Prison authorities have a responsibility to ensure that the supervision and treatment of prisoners is in line with the rule of law, with respect to individuals' human rights, and that the period of imprisonment is used to prepare individuals for life outside prison following release.

Haris Nawaz emphasised energizing the District Oversight Committees, and Welfare Committees for the improvement of the life of prisoners in jails especially children, women, and destitute / resource-less prisoners, Better Health and Hygienic Conditions of the Prisoners, Establishment of Sweet Homes for Children living with their mothers in jails, libraries with well-stocked books and Vocational training programs.

The Board also discussed threadbare various other issues related to introducing the inmates to new technology and use of Information Technology, and maximum possible support to the families of the prisoners, affected by the imprisonment of a bread-earner, through a practicable mechanism as prescribed by the Law/Rules.

It is pertinent to note that Sindh government had constituted a 17-member board under The Sindh Prisoners and Corrections Services Act 2019 to work out policies aimed at confining all prisoners in safe custody, ensuring their fundamental rights and rehabilitation into society as law-abiding citizens.

The principal objective of the establishment of the SPPB was to transform prisoners, to be productive, and to help them re-integrate in society, and to assess prison structure and framework and work out recommendations on building new jails within the present jail boundaries and renovating the present barracks as well.

The board meeting was attended by the Secretary Home Department, Secretary Law Department, Secretary of universities/ boards, Senior representatives of provincial Finance, Health, Works and Services, Higher/Technical education, Social Welfare, Women Development, and information Technology Departments/Prosecutor General Office and President of Committee for Welfare of Prisoners.