Open Menu

SPPRA Board Decides Implementation Of E-procurement Process For Govt Depts

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SPPRA Board decides implementation of e-procurement process for govt depts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The 44th board meeting of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Managing Director of SPPRA provided a detailed briefing to the board regarding the discussions and agenda items.

The Chairman SPPRA Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar stated that the purpose of today’s meeting and the decisions taken under the board is to modernize the procurement process for all government departments, including the auction/disposal of public assets, and to bring transparency.

During the meeting, key decisions were made including the board's approval of the immediate implementation of the e-procurement system that is the e-Purchase and Disposal System (EPADS), in all government departments in Sindh.

The board approved amendments to the SPPRA Act, Rules, and Regulations, as well as necessary changes to various regulations, aimed at improving the procurement process.

Regarding the disposal/auction of public assets, the board approved an expansion of SPPRA’s jurisdiction in relation to the auction/disposal of public assets.

Under the recommendations/suggestions for establishing a Procurement Cell/Unit, a procurement cell will be established in each department to ensure that procurements made by the departments are in line with standards.

The board approved the establishment of a training institute under SPPRA, which will provide formal training to Sindh government officials on public procurement matters.

The board also appreciated and commended the overall performance of SPPRA in implementing the e-procurement system and the training strategy.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

42 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

57 minutes ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

1 hour ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

2 hours ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

2 hours ago
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

3 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan