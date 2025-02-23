SPPRA Board Decides Implementation Of E-procurement Process For Govt Depts
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The 44th board meeting of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar here on Sunday.
During the meeting, the Managing Director of SPPRA provided a detailed briefing to the board regarding the discussions and agenda items.
The Chairman SPPRA Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar stated that the purpose of today’s meeting and the decisions taken under the board is to modernize the procurement process for all government departments, including the auction/disposal of public assets, and to bring transparency.
During the meeting, key decisions were made including the board's approval of the immediate implementation of the e-procurement system that is the e-Purchase and Disposal System (EPADS), in all government departments in Sindh.
The board approved amendments to the SPPRA Act, Rules, and Regulations, as well as necessary changes to various regulations, aimed at improving the procurement process.
Regarding the disposal/auction of public assets, the board approved an expansion of SPPRA’s jurisdiction in relation to the auction/disposal of public assets.
Under the recommendations/suggestions for establishing a Procurement Cell/Unit, a procurement cell will be established in each department to ensure that procurements made by the departments are in line with standards.
The board approved the establishment of a training institute under SPPRA, which will provide formal training to Sindh government officials on public procurement matters.
The board also appreciated and commended the overall performance of SPPRA in implementing the e-procurement system and the training strategy.
