UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sprawling Tiger Kills 45 Goats In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Sprawling tiger kills 45 goats in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A prowling tiger on Tuesday killed 45 goats in upper areas of the district, spreading terror among villagers.

According to inhabitants, the stalking predator went on killing spree when it pounced on a herd of goats at Hashim Maidani area within limits of Munda police station and mauled to death 45 goats.

The local residents demanded of the district administration to send concerned personnel of the wildlife department to the area for pouching or killing the tiger that had struck terror in hearts of residents by its savagery attacks.

They said finding of carcasses of sheep or goats by villagers had become a daily matter, as wild animals frequently visit the area and kill livestock.

They said that people had meager resources of income and they heavily dependent on raising livestock to make both ends meet.

This particular incident was very tragic, they said urging the district administration to take the issue seriously and take measures for getting the area rid of predators like tigers and wolves.

Related Topics

Police Station Visit

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

6 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

51 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.