'Spray Brigade' Constituted To Disinfect Sealed Areas Of City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday constituted a 'Spray brigade' to disinfect sealed areas of provincial capital.

Lahore Administrator's PSO (personal staff officer), Mian Waheed uz-Zaman said that 'Spray brigade' was equipped with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), latest spray guns and around 30 sprayers.

He said the team would carry out chlorine spray in small and congested areas where trucks and pickups can't enter.

He highlighted that the team would also carry out spray in the houses of COVID-19 patients in sealed areas.

MCL Director Admin & Inquiry, Amin Akbar Chopra assured that MCL was utilizing all its resources to cope with coronavirus effectively and with perseverance.

