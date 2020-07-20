Spray carried out at cattle markets in Dir Lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The technical teams of Livestock Department on Monday carried out antiseptic and anti-ticks spray in the cattle markets to protect animals from dangerous Congo virus here in Dir Lower .

The spray was carried out on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan in order to implement all SOPs for animal Mandis to control COVID-19 and Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) today.

The livestock teams sprayed insecticides on animals to remove ticks from their bodies. Experts said that Congo Hemorrhagic Fever was a tick borne viral disease that might as well affect humans.