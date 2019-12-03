Spray carried out over 91761 acres of lands to control locusts

An anti-locust drive continued in Tharparkar district where spray has been carried out over 91761 acres of land so far, said Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Shahzad Tahir Thaheem

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :An anti-locust drive continued in Tharparkar district where spray has been carried out over 91761 acres of land so far, said Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Shahzad Tahir Thaheem.

In a statement, the DC informed that the spray was carried out over 1605 acres of land on Tuesday.

The drive was initiated in June 2019 to control the locusts swarms and prevent loses to local population particularly the growers, he said.

The DC claimed that the situation was under control in the district and no major loses were reported from any affected area.