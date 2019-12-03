UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spray Carried Out Over 91761 Acres Of Lands To Control Locusts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:51 PM

Spray carried out over 91761 acres of lands to control locusts

An anti-locust drive continued in Tharparkar district where spray has been carried out over 91761 acres of land so far, said Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Shahzad Tahir Thaheem

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :An anti-locust drive continued in Tharparkar district where spray has been carried out over 91761 acres of land so far, said Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Shahzad Tahir Thaheem.

In a statement, the DC informed that the spray was carried out over 1605 acres of land on Tuesday.

The drive was initiated in June 2019 to control the locusts swarms and prevent loses to local population particularly the growers, he said.

The DC claimed that the situation was under control in the district and no major loses were reported from any affected area.

Related Topics

Tharparkar June 2019 From

Recent Stories

Dick Cheney to lead insightful panels on new globa ..

23 minutes ago

Hyderabad Model Court awards capital punishment to ..

1 minute ago

Pak Navy ships visit Takoradi Port, Ghana, establi ..

1 minute ago

US Hopes Engagement With Russia on New Start Treat ..

9 minutes ago

Private air quality data providers exploiting smog ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stays implementation on notifica ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.