Spray drive initiated in Tehsil Dara Adam Khel for dengue prevention

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A spray campaign was launched on Monday in different areas of Tehsil Dara Adam Khel to prevent dengue.

According to DC Office Kohat, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dara Muhammad Mujtaba was overseeing the initiative.

TMO urged the public to collaborate with the municipal staff to collectively eliminate the dengue virus.

the residents should ensure that there is no stagnant water around their homes, as it serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Municipal Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan gave special instructions to Deputy Commissioner Kohat to make sure that every measure for the anti-dengue campaign was taken.

