Open Menu

Spray Drive Initiated In Tehsil Dara Adam Khel For Dengue Prevention

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Spray drive initiated in Tehsil Dara Adam Khel for dengue prevention

A spray campaign was launched on Monday in different areas of Tehsil Dara Adam Khel to prevent dengue

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A spray campaign was launched on Monday in different areas of Tehsil Dara Adam Khel to prevent dengue.

According to DC Office Kohat, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dara Muhammad Mujtaba was overseeing the initiative.

TMO urged the public to collaborate with the municipal staff to collectively eliminate the dengue virus.

the residents should ensure that there is no stagnant water around their homes, as it serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Municipal Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan gave special instructions to Deputy Commissioner Kohat to make sure that every measure for the anti-dengue campaign was taken.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Water Kohat

Recent Stories

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Tra ..

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi vows to ..

1 minute ago
 8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

8 under-construction WAPDA projects completed

1 minute ago
 SIUT to host 23rd chapter of APAPU to begin on Nov ..

SIUT to host 23rd chapter of APAPU to begin on Nov 29

58 seconds ago
 30-bed Burn Unit feasibility report at RCH in fin ..

30-bed Burn Unit feasibility report at RCH in final stages: Dr Jamal

1 minute ago
 Seminar on 'Palestine-Israel Dispute' held

Seminar on 'Palestine-Israel Dispute' held

1 minute ago
 U.S. Ambassador celebrates successful completion o ..

U.S. Ambassador celebrates successful completion of 12-year, $44.6 mln USAID-fun ..

1 minute ago
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures all possible cooperatio ..

1 minute ago
 KP CM condemns Bannu terrorist attack

KP CM condemns Bannu terrorist attack

6 minutes ago
 All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad delegation meets S.M Ta ..

All Pakistan Kisan Ittehad delegation meets S.M Tanveer

6 minutes ago
 Hatri police arrest suspected robber in injured co ..

Hatri police arrest suspected robber in injured condition

6 minutes ago
 Edu minister honors 30 students with NEF awards

Edu minister honors 30 students with NEF awards

33 seconds ago
 Minister Information condoles with family of late ..

Minister Information condoles with family of late Pir Syed Makhdoom Idris Gilani

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan