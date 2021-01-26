UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spray Drive To Launch From Jan 29

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:31 PM

Spray drive to launch from Jan 29

Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh Tuesday said that a 11-day spray drive will be launched in the district from January 29 to February 8

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh Tuesday said that a 11-day spray drive will be launched in the district from January 29 to February 8.

All the concerned officers have been asked to supervise the drive and put the staff on duty in this regard. The people have been requested to keep the eatables covered during the spray and adopt precautionary steps against the malaria.

Related Topics

Sukkur Muhammad Ali January February From

Recent Stories

Axiom Space Names First Space Tourists to Travel t ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition parties afraid of submitting receipts i ..

5 minutes ago

No commission, fee for farmers at 32 vegetable mar ..

5 minutes ago

China's Success in Containing Pandemic Important f ..

5 minutes ago

Two suspects held at Airport, weapons recovered

10 minutes ago

Rashid helps Afghanistan secure Ireland whitewash

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.