Spray drive to launch from Jan 29

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh Tuesday said that a 11-day spray drive will be launched in the district from January 29 to February 8.

All the concerned officers have been asked to supervise the drive and put the staff on duty in this regard. The people have been requested to keep the eatables covered during the spray and adopt precautionary steps against the malaria.