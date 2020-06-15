UrduPoint.com
Spray Operation Launched Against Locust In Ziarat

Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Spray operation launched against locust in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Spray operation was launched against locust in Ziarat under the Department of Agriculture through Helicopter on Monday and two helicopters of Pakistan Army took part in the spray operation.

The spray operation started in the evening which continued till late at night and spray operation was completed with the full cooperation of Pakistan Army.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Capt (retd) Meharullah Badeni supervised the spray operation while Captain Umair of Pakistan Army, Deputy Director Agriculture Amanullah Tareen and officials of Agriculture Department remained engaged in the work.

District Administration, Pakistan Army and Agriculture Department officials participated. Union Council's few areas and other two places were sprayed. The move created a wave of happiness among the farmers in the area.

The Agriculture Department also appealed the cattle owners and growers that ensure the implementation of precautionary measures to protect public health and do not take livestock to those places where spraying had been done against locusts.

