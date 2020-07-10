Spray to eliminate locusts conducted over 9000 hectares in Mirpurkhas division

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :For elimination of locust swarms, spray was carried out over nearly 9000 hectares land in Mirpurkhas division while heavy machinery, spray machines, vehicles and staff were stand by to check the threat. A meeting, held here on Friday with the commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh in chair, was further informed by the Director General Agriculture Extension, Hidayatullah Chhajro, that 8157 hectares in Tharparkar district, 460 hectares in district Mirpurkhas and 127 hectares in district Umerkot were fumigated against locusts.

Spray teams were sent to areas where locusts swarms were observed, he said. Chhajro further informed that Agriculture Research department has set up 12 Locusts Procurement Centres- 10 in Tharparkar and 2 in Umerkot districts- where locusts dead or alive were being purchased at the rate of Rs.

15 per kilogram. 10 non-governmental organizations have also being engaged to support governments' efforts to control locusts, he added. Technical Directors of Federal Plant Protection Department Muhammad Tariq and Muhammad Hussain Dars informed the meeting that 2 aeroplanes and 2 helicopters having capacity to carry out spray over 1500 to 2000 hectares land from a height of 50 feet were available and could be utilized if need arise.

The commissioner observed that elimination of locust was the only way to save residents of the division particularly the growers and farmers from losses. He also warned of strict action on negligence.