Spraying of over 371,000 hectare locust hit areas completed: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed the poisonous fumes spray of over 7,500 hectare and survey of 371,000 hectare locust swarm hit areas of the country in the last 24 hours, said spokesman of the authority.

Sharif details of ongoing efforts to kill locust swarms, he said both ariel and ground spray of various districts was being conducted right now.The spraying of 3,900 hectare areas of Balochistan, 2,500 hectare areas of Punjab, 800 hectare areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 300 hectare areas of Sindh have been completed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 58 districts of the country were hit by locust attack, including 30 districts of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 of Punjab and four districts of Sindh of the country were hit by the locust attacks.