SPRC hosts Pre-budget webinar with renowned experts on the need to increase taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Social Protection Resource Center (SPRC) has hosted a Pre-budget webinar with renowned experts on the need to increase taxation on cigarettes. This online event brought together policymakers, government officials (from ministries of health ,finance and taxation and law division), Public health experts , social workers, and academia.

Dr Zafar Mirza(Ex SAPM on Health ) emphasized the established harmful effects of tobacco use and the effectiveness of higher tobacco taxation in the current and future political scenario. He said that at this point in time, it will be very smart to discuss the need to raise taxes on tobacco products during our discussion with the IMF.

Dr Safdar Dean NIPP and sociologist highlighted the Higher Taxation as evidence based strategy adopted by many regional countries with desired outcomes especially in LMICs. He made his argument stronger by presenting regional examples from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, Philippines, Gambia amongst others.

He reiterated Dr. Zafar's comments and encouraged the experts to collaborate for recommendations to move policy for raising taxes.

Malik Imran Country lead for Campaign for Tobacco Free kids, reminded the audience that there has been no 'real change' in the taxes on cigarettes in the last 4 years. He very strong highlighted the efforts of industry to divert the focus from tobacco taxation to illicit trade for which Tobacco Industry spent 1.

2 billion Rupees.

He recommended to focus policy priorities towards raising Tobacco taxation.

Director, Law Division, recommended making cigarettes 'progressively more expensive, with an automatic adjustment for inflation'. He also remarked that a 'uniform FED be set for all cigarette brands and to introduce excise taxation to all tobacco products'.

Dr. Samra Mazhar, National Focal Person for WHO FCTC highlighted about efforts the Ministry of National Health Services towards protecting people from tobacco hazards and clarified that ministry is not the lead agency in the taxation policy, they are strong anti-tobacco advocates, and suggested the need to continue advocating raising the FED on cigarettes to the Ministry of Finance, FBR and the parliamentarians.

Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of Health Services academy, concluded the session by emphasizing the use of anti-tobacco campaigns specifically focusing on the youth.

He also suggested forming an anti-tobacco advocacy group with politicians, parliamentarians and subject and health experts to develop a momentum for this important movement because every year approximately 170,000 people die from tobacco use in Pakistan. The health burden caused by tobacco use in the country amounts to Rs.615 billion while the revenue generated from its product is only Rs.120 billion through taxes.