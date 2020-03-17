UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spread Of Coronavirus Can Be Curbed By Adopting Precautionary Measures: Jam Kamal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Spread of coronavirus can be curbed by adopting precautionary measures: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the spread of coronavirus could be prevented through precautionary measures.

If the public adopted the precautions then the virus could be controlled, he said while talking to a delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen led by former provincial minister Syed Agha Raza, which called on him here at the Chief Secretariat.

Provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Mir Ziaullah Longove were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the provincial government was utilizing all resources to protect the Zaireen (pilgrims) to Iran from the coronavirus as the health of every individual was important.

He said the pilgrims were kept at the quarantine center for 14 days to ensure that they were not affected by the virus after carrying out their tests.

It was also aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

He said anxiety among the quarantined pilgrims was natural matter and urged the delegation to assure them that all the protective measures taken by the government were in the best interest of their health and that of the entire population of the province and the country.

He also appreciated the role of Hazara community, saying the government was taking all possible steps to ensure provision of treatment facilities to them in the wake of the coronavirus. He asked the delegation to help create awareness among the Hazara community about the precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Syed Agha and other members of the delegation expressed their satisfaction over the steps of government regarding the protection of Zaireen from the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Iran All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

1 hour ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

1 hour ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

51 minutes ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.