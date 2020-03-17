Spread of coronavirus can be curbed by adopting precautionary measures: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the spread of coronavirus could be prevented through precautionary measures.

If the public adopted the precautions then the virus could be controlled, he said while talking to a delegation of Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen led by former provincial minister Syed Agha Raza, which called on him here at the Chief Secretariat.

Provincial ministers Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Mir Ziaullah Longove were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the provincial government was utilizing all resources to protect the Zaireen (pilgrims) to Iran from the coronavirus as the health of every individual was important.

He said the pilgrims were kept at the quarantine center for 14 days to ensure that they were not affected by the virus after carrying out their tests.

It was also aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

He said anxiety among the quarantined pilgrims was natural matter and urged the delegation to assure them that all the protective measures taken by the government were in the best interest of their health and that of the entire population of the province and the country.

He also appreciated the role of Hazara community, saying the government was taking all possible steps to ensure provision of treatment facilities to them in the wake of the coronavirus. He asked the delegation to help create awareness among the Hazara community about the precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Syed Agha and other members of the delegation expressed their satisfaction over the steps of government regarding the protection of Zaireen from the coronavirus.