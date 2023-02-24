UrduPoint.com

Spread Of COVID-19 Epidemic In China Basically Ended, Chinese Expert Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Spread of COVID-19 epidemic in China basically ended, Chinese expert says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The spread of the COVID-19 epidemic has ended in China, though it is not completely over, a senior Chinese health expert said.

Liang Wannian, head of the National Health Commission's expert panel on COVID-19 control, said the "decisive victory" in COVID-19 epidemic control, announced at a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, means that the country has withstood the impact and test of the recent outbreak, with its people achieving herd immunity.

Although COVID-19 remains an international health emergency, China has set an example of a highly populous nation successfully pulling through a pandemic, he said.

Liang said the decisive victory is the result of the power of China's political system, as the CPC and the Chinese government have always prioritized people and the saving of lives, which is the fundamental principle of the nation's epidemic response.

Moreover, the country's political system can ensure that different departments and regions can work together, with governments, enterprises and individuals assuming their responsibilities and realizing synergy, he said.

The mobilization and participation of the public have also been crucial, and the Chinese people have shown a high degree of altruism, unity and dedication in the fight against COVID, he said.

Yang Feng, an official with the National Administration of Disease Prevention and Control, said that with concerted efforts from the whole country, China's COVID-19 response has made a smooth transition in a relatively short time since November, with more than 200 million people receiving medical treatment and nearly 800,000 patients with severe cases receiving proper treatment, China Daily reported.

The country's COVID-19 death rate remains the world's lowest, and there was no resurgence of cases during the Spring Festival travel rush, he added.

While the nation's epidemic situation is improving, COVID-19 is still spreading worldwide, and the virus is still mutating.

Authorities should continue to implement epidemic control measures and people should safeguard themselves with good health habits to maintain hard-won success, he added.

Chang Zhaorui, a research fellow at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said there have been seven cases of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant reported in China since Jan 8.

While the new variant is highly transmissible and has become the dominant one in some Western countries, a major outbreak in China is unlikely, given the fact that the country has just gone through a major outbreak, she said.

Related Topics

World China Immunity November From Government Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

10 minutes ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

42 minutes ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

52 minutes ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

54 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.