Spread of TB to be controlled by creating awareness against it; Dr. Asif

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Manager TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Tuesday said that the spread of Tuberculosis (TB) disease could be controlled by creating awareness for the prevention of TB among the people in the province.

It will be observed that Pakistan ranks 5th in the list of countries spreading TB worldwide. In Balochistan, more than 11,000 people are diagnosed with TB annually and are provided free medical treatment, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of TB Control Program Balochistan and its partner organizations here.

The meeting was attended by TB Progam's Deputy Provincial Manager Dr, Khuram Hadi, Senior Program Officer Dr, Wakeel Shairani, Provincial Program Officer Hazrat Bilal, MDR Coordinator Dr. Zafar Khosti, Dr. Sher Afghan Raisani, Miss Gul Rukh of Morsi Corps, Bismillah Kakar of SPO and Dr. Ezzatullah Mandokhel of WHO.

It was decided in the meeting that awareness prevention of TB would be created among people through social media, walks, media presentations, seminars, celebrity messages, tv and radio programs during the celebration of World TB prevention Day.

Dr. Sheraf Afghan Raisani has been appointed as the coordinator to finalize the arrangements for the day's event.

Dr. Asif Shahwani said that TB is 100 percent treatable disease and we should continue to treat TB patients with restraint, preventing the spread of the disease by ensuring the implementation of precautionary measures against TB patients.

He said that TB patients should avoid spitting in places and cover their mouth, nose with tissue and sleave while coughing and sneezing.

Dr. Asif said that this year 22 camps would be set up in every division of Balochistan during three months for the diagnosis of TB where patients could be tested for the diagnosis of TB.

World TB Prevention Day would be celebrated across Balochistan with enthusiasm Seminars, walks will be organized to create awareness among the people, he concluded.