Spring 2022 admission campaign starts at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Major admission drive for Spring 2022 has started here at the Islamia University.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, this year admissions were being provided in 102 Morning and Evening programs in the campuses of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

On the direction of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, like last year, the Central Admission Cell and Liaison Office under the Directorate of Academics, Directorate of IT and Directorate of Communication and Public Relations are welcoming the students at Abbasia Campus.

This year also special admission centers have been set up in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar for the convenience of students and parents in remote areas of the division where information and guidance on admissions, career counseling and applying online can be obtained.

It is worth mentioning that the establishment of the best online admission portal and central admission cell in the university last year resulted in more than 145,000 applications for fall admissions and after these admissions the number of students in the university increased from 53,000.

It has more than tripled in two years. At the special direction of the Vice Chancellor, more than 30 new buses have been added to the Transport Flat and University Transport Flat is providing transportation facilities not only to students from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar city but now to Lodhran, Yazman, these facilities have been increased for the students of Ahmadpur East, Khanqah Sharif, Khairpur Tamiwali and Lal Sohanra and the students are being provided with comfortable and quality travel facility.

Medical facilities at all campuses were upgraded and 3 new ambulances are provided. The Islamia university became the first hepatitis free university in the country. The fees of the university have not been increased and its fees are still lower than other universities.

Some Rs 700 million has been allocated under Prime Minister Ehsas Scholarship, Need Based, PEF and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Scholarships. Sports facilities were significantly increased, sports complexes were upgraded and a well-equipped gymnasium was established. Student accommodation has also been improved and four new hostels with a capacity of 1000 have been activated.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is one of the few universities in the country where the Covid-19 crisis did not cause any educational loss to the students and the semester was completed with the timely launch of online classes and now the final term examinations are underway.