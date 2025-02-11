Spring Art Fiesta To Be Held At Sindh Museum On 12 February
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Culture Department Sindh in collaboration with its partners would organize Spring Art Feast on 12th February 2025 (Wednesday) at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium.
The Organizers Kazbano Asif and Anu Solangi talking to APP said that this colorful festival aimed at bringing community Reunion, Happiness and Prosperity featuring a series of delightful segments to captivate the audience.
They told that in Art festival three films will be screened including “DAIRY”, “Hoshu Dodo” and “Baba Jay aasray” by multiple directions while Choreographer Sufi Sattar, vocalist Faizan Sakhirani , Chang player Ali Muhammad Roonjho and a comedian Manzoor will entertain the listeners.
Eminent politician and motivational speaker Ayaz Latif Palejo will grace the occasion as a Chief guest and will talk on the theme Spring. love , Art and Environment.
