Spring beautification drive launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The district administration has initiated a spring beautification campaign to enhance the city aesthetics.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to prioritize key beautification measures.

During a meeting with PHA officials, DC Nadeem Nasir was briefed about the plans for planting trees along side green belts and intersections.

He directed for the construction of monuments at key locations to further enhance the city charm.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for the beautification project. He directed to increase number of plants in the green belts in addition to improving the condition of public parks.

He assured that he would personally visit the city soon to review and ensure strict implementation on beautification project.

The PHA officials provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing and planned beautification efforts.