Spring festival begins in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed and Regional Police Officer Javed Akbar Riaz inaugurated the spring festival here on Wednesday.

This festival will provide recreational facilities to the citizens.

On the occasion, Commissioner Dr.

Irshad Ahmed said that flower show has special significance in the festival and various stalls have been set up to attract the citizens.

He appreciated the participation of various departments in the Spring Festival.

Regional Police Office Javed Akbar Riaz said that the police department would also participate in the spring festival.

Officers from various departments attended the inauguration ceremony.