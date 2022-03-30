UrduPoint.com

Spring Festival Begins In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Spring festival begins in South Punjab

Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed and Regional Police Officer Javed Akbar Riaz inaugurated the spring festival here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed and Regional Police Officer Javed Akbar Riaz inaugurated the spring festival here on Wednesday.

This festival will provide recreational facilities to the citizens.

On the occasion, Commissioner Dr.

Irshad Ahmed said that flower show has special significance in the festival and various stalls have been set up to attract the citizens.

He appreciated the participation of various departments in the Spring Festival.

Regional Police Office Javed Akbar Riaz said that the police department would also participate in the spring festival.

Officers from various departments attended the inauguration ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Police From

Recent Stories

Social media reacts to Buzdar’s move of resignat ..

Social media reacts to Buzdar’s move of resignation

11 minutes ago
 Cooking oil production increases 6.1%, ghee decrea ..

Cooking oil production increases 6.1%, ghee decreases 2.3% in 06 months

13 seconds ago
 Amma TV Aur Main: Lubna Faryad lauds Natasha Ali L ..

Amma TV Aur Main: Lubna Faryad lauds Natasha Ali Lakhani on her grace

16 seconds ago
 OGRA holds hearing on SNGPL's petition to determin ..

OGRA holds hearing on SNGPL's petition to determine ERR for 2022-2023

18 seconds ago
 EU Says Supporting All Tangible Efforts to Cease C ..

EU Says Supporting All Tangible Efforts to Cease Conflict in Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 MQM-P two ministers send resignation to PM

MQM-P two ministers send resignation to PM

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.