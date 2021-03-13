Spring festival ceremonies not postponed: Sabeen Gul

Spokesperson of CM Punjab MPA Sabeen Gul said ceremonies of spring festival were not postponed but would be carried out under protective measures of coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of CM Punjab MPA Sabeen Gul said ceremonies of spring festival were not postponed but would be carried out under protective measures of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she explained that spring ceremonies were being arranged to provide people recreational-filled environment in order to keep them fresh amid threat from coronavirus.

She hailed cooperation of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner for facilitating of conducting the event to be started in next few days here.

Sabeen said the event would be adorned by flowers exhibition.The festival would be run with Meena bazaar and poetry recital event to make it more attractive for natives of the city.

Almost all highways and intersections would be decorated with colorful flowers to add true flavour with the festival, she said.