Spring Festival concludes with enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Jashan-e-Baharan Spring Festival concludes here with enthusiasm after attracting crowds of families and visitors here Monday.

The three-day festival was organized by Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) and jazzed up a magic show, comedy show, jhumar party and fireworks display. Musical night as part of the mega event mesmerized the audience through all its charm and melody.

DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan attended the final ceremony as the chief guest among officers and employees of the organization.

Speaking on the occasion Asif Rauf Khan hailed that people of the city thoroughly enjoyed the festival in entire three days. The festival had a lot of entertainment for people of all ages and groups, he added.

He hinted at keeping on providing ample opportunities for entertainment to the citizens of Multan.

We're putting up great efforts to enhance the beauty of the city through such magnificent events. Every year Jashan Biharan event would be arranged with the same zeal and zest, he remarked.