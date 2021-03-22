Spring festival held to promote healthy environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :A colorful spring festival titled 'Jashn e Baharaan' coupled with tree plantation was organized by a local martial arts and fitness club at Downtown Giga DHA-2 here Sunday evening with aim to create a recreational activity, promote tree plantation and importance of sustainable society.

The event was attended besides local residents, by more than 100 karatekas along with their families participated. As part of Clean and Green Pakistan initiative, children actively participated in tree plantation by planting more than 250 trees on the occasion.

During his visit to the event, Managing Director of Al Ghurair GIGA Najeeb Ameen lauded the efforts of the organizers for engaging the Giga Downtown community in healthy activities.

Later in their separate addresses on the occasion, Cdr Aftab Iqbal, Ch. Abid Tarar, Haider Awan, M. Ramzan and Maaqsood Chughtai highlighted the importance of Green Pakistan for healthy nation.