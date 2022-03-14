Spring festival kicks off at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A 15-day spring festival started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with all deans, directors, students and other people inaugurated the festival.

The first day of the festival started with a three-day flower exhibition and agricultural exhibition.In these exhibitions, dozens of the varieties of flowers were displayed while different technologies of the agricultural were exhibited before the gathering in order to promote the latest agricultural technologies and techniques.

Talking to the participants, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that flowers give the message of peace. He said, "We have to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, respect and work collectively for the uplift of our country." He said that the festival meant to provide a platform to the farming community, academia and industry to sit together for addressing the issue of the agriculture sector.

He said that it would provide an opportunity to the students to exhibit their skills before the gathering.He said that being the agricultural country and keeping in view ever increasing population, it is the need of the hour to promote latest technologies in the farming community to ensure the food security. He said that such events are the best tool to increase the production by giving the awareness and providing the compatible environment.

Principal Officer Estate Management and Convener Spring Festival Dr Qamar Bilal said the festival consists of flower, agri and nutrition festivals, book fair, fancy birds show, tent pegging, goat and sheep show, sports gala, Lyallpur and Literature festival and others.