UrduPoint.com

Spring Festival Kicks Off At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Spring festival kicks off at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

A 15-day spring festival started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :A 15-day spring festival started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with all deans, directors, students and other people inaugurated the festival.

The first day of the festival started with a three-day flower exhibition and agricultural exhibition.In these exhibitions, dozens of the varieties of flowers were displayed while different technologies of the agricultural were exhibited before the gathering in order to promote the latest agricultural technologies and techniques.

Talking to the participants, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that flowers give the message of peace. He said, "We have to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, respect and work collectively for the uplift of our country." He said that the festival meant to provide a platform to the farming community, academia and industry to sit together for addressing the issue of the agriculture sector.

He said that it would provide an opportunity to the students to exhibit their skills before the gathering.He said that being the agricultural country and keeping in view ever increasing population, it is the need of the hour to promote latest technologies in the farming community to ensure the food security. He said that such events are the best tool to increase the production by giving the awareness and providing the compatible environment.

Principal Officer Estate Management and Convener Spring Festival Dr Qamar Bilal said the festival consists of flower, agri and nutrition festivals, book fair, fancy birds show, tent pegging, goat and sheep show, sports gala, Lyallpur and Literature festival and others.

Related Topics

Sports Agriculture Agri All Industry Best University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Colourful celebrations of Punjab Culture Day held ..

Colourful celebrations of Punjab Culture Day held at Punjab Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on AJK PM

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 FBR ensuring compliance of FATF regulations in tru ..

FBR ensuring compliance of FATF regulations in true spirit: Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Congregation of 1mln people at D Cowk will prove t ..

Congregation of 1mln people at D Cowk will prove to be a referendum against oppo ..

3 minutes ago
 CTP issues traffic plan for smooth traffic flow du ..

CTP issues traffic plan for smooth traffic flow during Pakistan Day

3 minutes ago
 Shaken by Ukraine war, Germany to buy dozens of US ..

Shaken by Ukraine war, Germany to buy dozens of US stealth jets

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>