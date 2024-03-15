Spring Festival, Punjabi Culture Day celebrated at IUB Bahwalnagar Campus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district administration of Bahawalnagar and the Islamia University Bahawalnagar campus organized the Spring Festival and Culture Day celebrations wonderfully here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner District Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan, SP Investigation Jamshed Ahmed, Director Campus Bahawalnagar Dr. Raffaqat Ali, Deputy Registrar Zafar Abbas Khichi, teachers, officers and students and civil society participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan and SP Investigation Jamshed Ahmed also visited the stalls of local handicrafts.

Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan presided over a seminar titled "Punjabi Culture and Literature" to mark Punjabi Culture Day.

In his address, he said that the culture of Punjab is very wonderful and that such fairs and events are a source of joy and peace.

In the seminar, well-known Punjabi poet Saghir Tabasum, Hasan Irshad, Imran Naqvi, and assistant professor of Pakistan Studies Khola Cheema expressed their remarks.

The speakers discussed various aspects of Punjabi language, culture, literature, and history. On this occasion, the Director of Campus Dr. Raffaat Ali, Additional Director of Campus Dr. Asif Khan, Additional Registrar Waqas Bin Tariq, and members of student societies, and students participated.