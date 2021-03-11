Spring Festival starts at Cholistan University

Spring Festival has started at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Spring Festival has started at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

Chief Guest Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development South Punjab Aftab Ahmad Peerzada inaugurated the festival by planting a sapling.

Vice-Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the guest of honour.

The guests visited various stalls put on display at the festival and appreciated the efforts of the students.

Nachi Goat walk, Camel Dance and Horse Dance were among the main attractions of the festival.

A one-day training workshop on Reproductive Ultrasonography of Small Ruminants was also part of the event.

The Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan presented the welcome address.

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif and Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan were also distributed prizes and shield amongst the participants.