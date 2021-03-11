UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Festival Starts At Cholistan University

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:43 PM

Spring Festival starts at Cholistan University

Spring Festival has started at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Spring Festival has started at Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

Chief Guest Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development South Punjab Aftab Ahmad Peerzada inaugurated the festival by planting a sapling.

Vice-Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the guest of honour.

The guests visited various stalls put on display at the festival and appreciated the efforts of the students.

Nachi Goat walk, Camel Dance and Horse Dance were among the main attractions of the festival.

A one-day training workshop on Reproductive Ultrasonography of Small Ruminants was also part of the event.

The Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan presented the welcome address.

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif and Prof Dr Muhammad Sajjad Khan were also distributed prizes and shield amongst the participants.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Women Cholistan Event Government

Recent Stories

PM hosts lunch in honor of PTI and allies parties' ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Libyan Government’s Winning of Parl ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 1,677 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

60 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

59 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.