Spring festival to be arranged for tree plantation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The forest department will organize spring festival in February with an aim to persuade people for planting maximum trees during the coming tree plantation drive.

A spokesman for the local forest department said on Sunday that all necessary arrangements were being completed for the spring festival.

The forest department has also prepared nursery of various plants, and the saplingswould be provided to the general public on nominal process so that maximum spacecould be brought under tree plantation in Faisalabad, he added.