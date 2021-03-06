Spring festival to highlights the culture of South Punjab: Agriculture Minister Hussain Jehanian Gardezi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi and Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated a two-day spring festival here on Saturday for the promotion of cultural activities in South Punjab.

According to details, they were wearing a traditional Seraik Ajrak and particular turban.

The kids from different schools was also participated in initial ceremony and established different stalls along with some other citizens to highlight local culture and traditions.

Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense Department also exhibits their skills to deal any emergency like situation.

While addressing on the occasion, Provincial minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi said that spring festival was marked after the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab.

He urged the citizens to strictly follow the SoPs of coronavirus during the festival celebrations.