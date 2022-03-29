UrduPoint.com

Spring Festival To Provide Healthy Recreation To Citizens

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The Spring Festival, a festival to promote rich cultural values and offer recreation to citizens, will commence at Fort Qasim on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Spring Festival, a festival to promote rich cultural values and offer recreation to citizens, will commence at Fort Qasim on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, in a statement, said the district administration set up a venue at Qila Kahna Stadium where special arrangements were made for flower show, musical night, marathon race.

The entry of citizens in all programs is absolutely free.

Aamir Kareem added that theatrical performances, sufi dance and Qawwali night will also be organized at the Stadium.

Marathon Race will be held on March 31 at 9:00 a.m. from Eidgah to sports Complex. There will be a "Mushaira" at Arts Council and Kabbadi match at Sports Ground. Singers, Malikoo and Nadia Hashmi will also amuse audiences through their matchless performances.

The deputy commissioner also informed that food stalls and children's swings will also be established for enjoyment of kids.

