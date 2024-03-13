Spring Festival to start from March 21

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Bahawalpur Spring Festival will be organized at Fareed Park in Bahawalpur city from March 21 to 23.

A meeting in this regard was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ms. Sumaira at DC Office to review arrangements to organize the festival.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Deputy Director, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Bahawalpur, Abid Yaseen, Deputy Director, Colleges, Tasleem Aalam, Chief Executive Officer (education), Muhammad Akram, Assistant Director, Agriculture, Dr. Ashfaque and others.

The festival will have flowers exhibitions and other programs.