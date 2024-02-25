Spring Festival To Start In DG Khan From March Ist
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The spring festival will be marked with enthusiasm from March 1–8 in DG Khan.
The flower exhibition would be organized, while stalls and traditional and cultural clothes would also be exhibited.
These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Mian Rizwan Nazir while presiding over a meeting regarding the spring festival.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, DG PHA Qudsia Naz, CDO Rab Nawaz, DEO Ahmed Kamal, and other officials were present.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Mian Rizwan Nazir said, "The spring festival will be celebrated enthusiastically in Dera Ghazi Khan on the directions of the Punjab government.
Spring is a source of joy in our region."
"During the festival, the citizens of Dera Ghazi Khan will have entertainment opportunities, and cultural and traditional civilization will be highlighted."
Mian Rizwan said, "There will be swings for children, games for youth, and a musical program for families."
He directed all the relevant departments to cooperate with the Parks and Horticulture Authority in setting up stalls.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Assembly goes to poll to elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker9 minutes ago
-
Kite flying ban violators being dealt with iron hand: CPO9 minutes ago
-
Citizens worried about increase of prices of food items9 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1215 kg drugs in 32 operations; arrests 36 accused29 minutes ago
-
Rain likely to persist in most part of KP29 minutes ago
-
BJP regime pursuing policy of silencing Kashmiris’ demand for right to self-determination39 minutes ago
-
WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters59 minutes ago
-
Hindutva regime pursuing policy to crush Muslim identity in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Omar Abdullah says he didn’t expect Article 370 Abrogation until it happened2 hours ago
-
Shab-e-Barat being celebrated today across northern Sindh2 hours ago
-
Democrats panel wins Gymkhana elections as Agha Taj retains slot of President3 hours ago
-
SHCBA Hyderabad elects Ayaz Tunio as President3 hours ago