Spring Festival To Start In DG Khan From March Ist

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Spring festival to start in DG Khan from March Ist

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The spring festival will be marked with enthusiasm from March 1–8 in DG Khan.

The flower exhibition would be organized, while stalls and traditional and cultural clothes would also be exhibited.

These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Mian Rizwan Nazir while presiding over a meeting regarding the spring festival.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, DG PHA Qudsia Naz, CDO Rab Nawaz, DEO Ahmed Kamal, and other officials were present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Mian Rizwan Nazir said, "The spring festival will be celebrated enthusiastically in Dera Ghazi Khan on the directions of the Punjab government.

Spring is a source of joy in our region."

"During the festival, the citizens of Dera Ghazi Khan will have entertainment opportunities, and cultural and traditional civilization will be highlighted."

Mian Rizwan said, "There will be swings for children, games for youth, and a musical program for families."

    

He directed all the relevant departments to cooperate with the Parks and Horticulture Authority in setting up stalls.

