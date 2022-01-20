Spring festivals to be held to create awareness about tree plantation

The Punjab Forest department has decided to organize spring festivals in view of spring plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Forest department has decided to organize spring festivals in view of spring plantation drive.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Punjab Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan would give formal approval about spring festival in the next meeting of the department.

The sources said that spring festivals would be organized to create an awareness regarding spring tree plantation.

Various ceremonies in connection with spring festivals would be held in gardens and educational institutes whereas informative stalls would also be set up.

Spring festivals would motivate people to play their role for making tree plantation campaignsuccessful, the sources added.