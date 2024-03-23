Open Menu

Spring Floral Extravaganza Blossoms At Jilani Park (Racecourse)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Spring floral extravaganza blossoms at Jilani Park (Racecourse)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) inaugurated the annual spring floral exhibition,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,This two-week-long event,showcasing over fifty varieties of vibrant spring flowers, including Azaleas, Cyclamens, Petunias, Tulips and with more than 60,000 flowers on display.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the synergy between horticulture and water, coinciding with International water day observed on March 22,spokesperson added.

The event promises to be a delightful retreat for residents and visitors alike,offering a resplendent celebration of spring's arrival amidst the serene surroundings of Jilani Park.

Related Topics

Water March Event

Recent Stories

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

27 minutes ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

1 hour ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

3 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

3 hours ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

4 hours ago
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

7 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

17 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

17 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan