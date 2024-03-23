Spring floral extravaganza blossoms at Jilani Park (Racecourse)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) inaugurated the annual spring floral exhibition,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,This two-week-long event,showcasing over fifty varieties of vibrant spring flowers, including Azaleas, Cyclamens, Petunias, Tulips and with more than 60,000 flowers on display.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the synergy between horticulture and water, coinciding with International water day observed on March 22,spokesperson added.

The event promises to be a delightful retreat for residents and visitors alike,offering a resplendent celebration of spring's arrival amidst the serene surroundings of Jilani Park.