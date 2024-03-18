(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Sukkur IBA University hosted a colourful celebrations of the Spring Floral Festival 2024, showcasing nature's beauty and resilience, at its main campus here on Monday.

DIG Sindh Police, Mr Sharjeel Khan Kharal inaugurating splendid event with a ceremonious ribbon-cutting.

In his address, as Chief Guest DIG Sindh Police, Sharjeel Kharal said Sukkur IBA University's commitment to fostering beauty and sustainability through greenery and such beautiful floral festival, is truly commendable.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh highlighted the crucial role of flowers and tree planting in addressing the urgent challenge of global warming. He emphasized that the festival not only provides a delightful recreational escape but also contributes significantly to the collective endeavor of combating climate change.

He underscored the importance of such initiatives for students, offering them not only leisure but also a tangible opportunity to engage with environmental issues.

In recognition of their hard work, gardeners and their supervisors, were presented with commendation certificates and a generous cash reward of one million rupees by Vice Chancellor.

The festival showcased a stunning array of flowers, beautifully arranged to enchant and inspire all who attended. The event drew a diverse crowd, including faculty members, students, and members of the community, all united in their admiration for the colorful blooms on display.