Spring Flower Show Adds Fragrance To BZU’s Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Department of Horticulture at the University of Agriculture held a vibrant Spring Flower Show as part of the university’s 50th anniversary celebrations.
The event was inaugurated by Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Professor Dr. Nazim Hussain Labar, who praised the efforts of Department Chairperson Professor Dr. Safeena Naz and faculty members including Professor Dr. Amir Nawaz, Dr. Shagufta Ejaz, Dr. Hassan Sardar, Dr. Sakina, Dr. Sajid Ali, Dr. Anum Noor, and Dr. Sabir Aziz. He termed the exhibition a memorable milestone in the university’s golden history.
Director of the Institute of Agronomy Professor Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and DSA Agriculture Dr. Haseeb Khar were also present on the occasion.
Students showcased beautifully arranged stalls featuring a wide variety of colorful flowers such as petunias, gazanias, stocks, marigolds, and antirrhinums.
The organizers, especially Dr. Hassan Sardar, were lauded for their outstanding management. Shields and certificates were awarded to students who stood out for their stall decoration and creativity.
As part of the golden jubilee events, the flower show reflected the university’s commitment not only to academic excellence but also to promoting natural beauty and environmental awareness.
The spring blooms brought joy and serenity, highlighting the positive impact of flowers on mental and physical well-being. Their vibrant colors and soothing fragrance help relieve stress, boost happiness, and enhance the environment.
Students and guests appreciated the event and expressed a desire for more such activities to make the golden jubilee celebrations even more memorable.
