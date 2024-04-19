Open Menu

Spring Flower Show Attracts Students In Agri University At Large

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Department of Horticulture of Agricultural University Peshawar has organized a spring flower exhibition with the cooperation of the Green Youth Movement and the Higher education Commission, which will continue for about three weeks.

More than 60 varieties of flowers are on display, including Petunia, Pansy, Internum, Verbena, Mamulus, Alyssum, Carnation, and Godesia flowers. The display of flowers spread the spring of colors everywhere, the beautiful sense of fragrance enchanted.

The charm of the flower-decorated bouquets has attracted everyone. Seeing that the heart is happy and the soul is satisfied, the participants took a deep interest in the flower display. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, along with Advocate Supreme Court Naveed Akhtar, inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the ribbon.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Advocate Naveed Akhtar, while appreciating the efforts of the Department of Horticulture, said that the growth and duration of these flowers should be increased and more research is needed on flowers.

He said that the research should focus on improving the students' abilities for the development of the country and the nation, not just for awarding degrees.

Dr. Fazal Wahid, while briefing the participants, said that we are working more on these flowers. He explained to the participants about the capabilities, benefits, and types of flowers exhibited.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and the participants also appreciated the participants for their excellent performances. Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Dawood Jan, Chairman Horticulture Department Professor Dr. Ghulam Nabi, faculty members, administrative officers, and students were also present on this occasion.

Apart from this, the flower exhibition has attracted a large number of people from different walks of life, including children, women, and families, who were there with great interest. The exhibition is giving a greater look at the green campus strategy adopted by Agriculture University Peshawar.

 There were a large number of participants on a daily basis to see flowers from time to time and appreciate the skill and efforts of the faculty and management of the Department of Horticulture.

