Spring flower show organized by PHA on median of Murree Road attracts citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The citizens are enjoying the colorful flowers displayed by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi at 10 kilometres long median strip of the Murree Road from Faizabad to Liaguat Bagh.

According to Vice Chairman, PHA, Malik Abid Hussain, the authority on the special instructions of the Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood, had arranged the flower exhibition in the open at the median strip of the Murree Road.

He said, nowadays, the flowers are in full bloom as the temperature rises in the city.

He informed that the flower exhibition was arranged at Murree Road in view of the third wave of coronavirus and ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of the virus.

He said, due to COVID-19 situation, the exhibition was shifted from the parks to the road to entertain the people.

He informed that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PHA was taking solid steps to protect future generations from environmental pollution and its effects.

Saplings were being planted at the parks, vacant public and private barren lands, highways and fields and orchards and all out efforts were being made to fulfill the dream of Green Pakistan, he added.

Realizing the need for large-scale aforestation to eradicate pollution, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a vision of 10 billion Tree Tsunami and a massive plantation campaign was launched in the country. PHA was also making all out efforts to plant maximum saplings at all open spaces, he added.

He said, efforts were also being made to make Rawalpindi city, a clean and green town. It is the result of hard work and dedication of PHA Chairman Asif Mehmood and the entire team of PHA that the city was giving a beautiful look.

The role of citizens is also very important in efforts to not only plant the trees themselves, take full care of them and help keep the city's parks, roads and streets clean so that the campaign could be made a success, he added.

