Spring Gala kicks off at IIUI female campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The International Islamic University (IIU) annual Spring Gala commenced on Tuesday at the female campus with a number of students enthusiastically participating in different competitions.

The gala was inaugurated by Member National Assembly, Parliamentary secretary on climate change, Naz Baloch.

The inaugural ceremony of the gala was joined by female students hailing from more than 40 countries.

The gala shall witness dozens of competitions between nine faculties and around 50 departments.

These events of sports and co-curricular activities include cricket, athletics, tug of war, badminton, volleyball, futsal, basketball, Hifz, naat, quiz, bait bazi, essay writing, photography and making, flower arrangement and many more.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Vice President (Female Campus) Dr. Samina Malik, Students Advisor female Dr. Sumayya Chughtai, Provost female Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Incharge sports Nadia Mukhtar and female faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Naz Baloch said that youth is the future of Pakistan and no society can bring change without the active role of women.

She said encouragement of women youth to participate in sports is a top priority. She said that talented students, especially females shall be provided opportunities to excel in sports.

She congratulated the female campus management for organizing a successful event and assured of every possible support for the youth.

Naz Baloch opined that women's participation in society and especially their entrepreneurial contribution can help in maintaining a stable and prosperous society.

Dr. Samina Malik said that IIUI is an equal opportunity providing institution and it gives a special place to its female students, that is why a separate campus has been built for them.

She said that islam has stressed on mental and physical health which is possible to get through sports.

She further said youth is an omen of the bright future of Muslim world, and they must be provided opportunities to take part in positive activities. She added that the sports gala is a platform for the female students to showcase their talent.

She lauded the hard work of the organizing team and students.

Dr. Sumayya apprised on the occasion that the purpose of the gala is to attract female students to establish their businesses, contribute towards the socio-economic development of society and showcase talent in the sports activities.

She said the health of women is vital for the progress of society. She opined that study in the university cannot be confined to the game of numbers but performance in sports and co-curricular activities is equally important. She vowed that such constructive events shall continue at the campus. On the occasion, Chairpersons, officers and staff of the sports office and other organizing team members were also present.

Meanwhile, Member of the National Assembly Naz Baloch called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi , President IIUI , at his office at the new campus.

During the meeting, the role of universities in building nations and the role of academia in initiatives pertaining to climate change was discussed.

IIUI President informed about the profile of the university, its recent activities, collaborations and initiatives of national cause.

Naz Baloch appreciated the services of the university and also hailed the arrangements made at the university for the ideal education of females in a dedicated campus.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Samina Malik, Vice President Female Campus.