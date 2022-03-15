UrduPoint.com

Spring Gala Kicks Off At International Islamic University Islamabad Female Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 08:22 PM

The Spring Gala at the female campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) kicked-off on Tuesday where students demonstrated a colorful flag march at the female gymnasium during the inauguration ceremony

The spring gala was inaugurated by Ms. Syma Nadeem, Member National Assembly and parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination. The gala shall witness dozens of competitions between 9 faculties and around 50 departments.

These events of sports and co-curricular activities include cricket, athletics, tug of war, badminton, volleyball, futsal, basketball, Hifz, naat, quiz, bait bazi, essay writing, photography and making, flower arrangement and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, Syma Nadeem said youth is the future of Pakistan and the government is mulling over celebrating next year as the year of sports. She said that as per the Prime Minister the encouragement of women youth to participate in sports is top priority.

She shared the vision that the government shall start work on gross root level through students' bodies to promote sports. She added that infrastructural requirements such as ground and other allied facilities shall be provided through partnerships and donations.

She said that talented students especially females shall be provided sponsorships to excel in sports. She congratulated the female campus management on organizing a successful event and assured of every possible support for the youth.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Samina Malik, Vice President female campus said that the event is a platform for the female students to showcase their talent. She lauded the hard work of the organizing team and students while assuring her support.

She opined that the event shall help in promoting healthy activities across the campus as well as it shall help students to shine in other aspects of life through their participation in constructive competitions.

In her speech, Dr Humaira Ashfaq, Provost Hostels, said that this sports gala is an omen of women empowerment and also a symbol of confidence.

She praised the students saying that the confidence they showed today shall remain with them throughout their lives. She advised them to focus on learning the knowledge, art of argument and mastering the trait of confidence to win the society.

Students Advisor, Dr. Sumyya Chughtai, in her remarks apprised of the objectives of the sports gala and also appreciated the efforts and hard work of her team. She said the health of women is vital for the progress of society. She opined that study in the university cannot be confined to the game of numbers but performance in sports and co-curricular activities is equally important.

She vowed that such constructive events shall continue at the campus. On the occasion, Chairpersons, officers and staff of the sports office and other organizing team members were also present.

