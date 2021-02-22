Spring plantandntation campaign under Clean & Green Pakistan launched in Shangla

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Spring plantation campaign under Clean and Green Pakistan was launched in Shangla district where 60,000 saplings of Kikar and poplar were freely distributed among farmers, government departments and general public.

Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Hamidur Rehman and Divisional Forest Officer, Fiazur Rehman inaugurated spring afforestation campaign by planting saplings at Government Degree College Alpuri in Shangla. Officials of various government departments, farmers, civil society, academicians, students and Forest Department attended.

Deputy Commissioner, Hamidur Rehman said trees plantation was continued charity and great responsibility rest on our shoulders to plant maximum saplings as they help offset challenges posed by climate change.

He said whopping trees plantation was an easiest way to counter environmental pollution, desertification and climate change.

DFO Faizur Rehman said Forest Department has raised nurseries from which free plants were being distributed among farmers and general public besides government departments to make 'Plant for Pakistan' a success.

He said plantations on 10 billion trees afforestation campaign (10BTAP) was underway in Shangla where sapling was being planted with the assistance of farmers, educational institutions and general public besides government departments to achieve all the set afforestation targets.