Spring Plantation: A Viable Solution To Combat Climate Change, Brings Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM
As the sun begins to set over the nurseries here at Tarnab, Zahid Ali--- a seasoned plant seller, was seen expediting unloading a truckload of ornamental and fruit plants in order to earn maximum capital during spring season
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) As the sun begins to set over the nurseries here at Tarnab, Zahid Ali--- a seasoned plant seller, was seen expediting unloading a truckload of ornamental and fruit plants in order to earn maximum capital during spring season.
With the sound of his favorite national song, Dil Dil Pakistan, playing on his mobile, Zahid asked his helpers to shift the precious stock to safety under plastic sheds.
He told APP that ornamental plants, including varieties like araucaria, ganga palms, and night-blooming jasmine, required careful attention to protect them from the unpredictable whims of climate change.
Zahid, known as ‘Khan Ghee’ among his peers, inherited his family’s horticulture business. He sources his plants from Pattoki in Kasur, known for its rich variety of native and exotic plants.
“Spring is the peak season for our business. We usually earn Rs 50000 to one lakh from each truckload,” Zahid told APP.
However, the volatile weather and plant diseases pose risks that could result in significant financial loss. Tarnab, home to nearly 50 nurseries and over 1,000 workers, depends heavily on these spring plantations.
Zahid’s business is not just about profits; it’s also about a wider ecological cause.
"Our first priority is to supply plants to the government and national organizations due to high profits margin," he said.
"With growing interest in spring tree plantations, orders are coming in from the merged tribal districts, Malakand, and Hazara divisions."
However, some buyers are finding prices steep, such as Fayaz Khan from Nowshera, who highlighted how ornamental plants have become increasingly unaffordable for the average person.
"I bought a six-foot araucaria for Rs 5,000 five years ago; now it costs Rs 10,000," Fayaz laments. He believed that the Forest Department should play a more significant role in making plants available at affordable rates to support the nationwide plantation efforts against climate change and deforestation.
In response, Hayat Ali, Conservator at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Forest Department, reassured that millions of saplings are ready for distribution this spring.
These will be planted with the help of government agencies, NGOs, farmers, and local communities.
The spring afforestation campaign, according to Hayat Ali, will cover a vast region, including southern, northern, and Malakand forest regions of KP. "We are focusing on both ornamental and native plant species, as well as fruit trees such as almonds, guavas, and peaches," he said.
In Kohat Division, Commssioner Motasim Billashah while in Nowshera district Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud inagurated the afforestration campaign. They planted trees at their offices respectively.
Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Project Director of the 10 billion Trees Afforestation Project said that spring plantation events have been launched across the province with the involvement of community groups, students, and educational institutions.
“Spring plantation is one of the easiest and most effective ways to combat climate change and deforestation,” Khan maintained.
Pakistan, one of the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, faces severe environmental challenges, including reduced rainfall and snowfalls, largely attributed to deforestation. Ibrahim stressed that massive tree planting is vital to mitigating these effects. “We have to combat deforestation with urgency otherwise it will lead to starvation,” he said.
Moreover, the provincial climate change policy of 2016, along with the range land policy and REDD-plus strategy, have been operationalized in KP to promote sustainable forestry practices.
Experts believed that these initiatives, supported by the COP 29 UN fund, will further elevate Pakistan’s efforts in environment and forest conservation.
Ibrahim, while emphasizing the importance of media and religious leaders in spreading awareness, called for a united front to mobilize the masses in spring plantations, marking it as a crucial step toward a sustainable and prosperous future.
Recent Stories
Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders
Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin
US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up
'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..
Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah
Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee
Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case8 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules31 minutes ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa29 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday31 minutes ago
-
Pilot phase for opening bank accounts for deserving women to launch soon: BISP Chairperson29 minutes ago
-
Online discussion on Sindhi Language teaching held in Sindhi Language Authority31 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 20253 minutes ago
-
Agricultural Insurance essential amid climate change: Mumtaz Ali Shah3 minutes ago
-
Fatal car crash on GT Road claims woman's life3 minutes ago