Spring Plantation Begins In Sargodha Division

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:13 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The spring plantation drive has started in connection with the Clean and Green campaign organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Friday.

PHA clean and green campaign was being planting 500,000 plants across the district along with various institutions.

The opening ceremony was held in Company Bagh lawn. Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, Chairman PHA Saadullah Warriach, DGPHA Hussain Bahadur Ali Shah, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Professor of Sargodha University Muhammad Shahid, people from all walks of life and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Talking to journalist, the commissioner said that all the government institutions were active to make Sargodha clean and green, in that regard every citizen would have to play his role.

She said that trees were an invaluable gift of nature and a masterpiece. She also said that trees have a positive impact on the human health and an important source of cleaning the environment.

The Commissioner said that thousand trees had been planted in four districts of division till now but the target is to plant millions trees.

She said that all organizations had been given targets for the Clean and Green campaign and in that regard there would be no negligence tolerated.

Chairman PHA Saadullah Warriach said that 25 percent of any country must have forests but unfortunately Pakistan has forest on only four percent area.

