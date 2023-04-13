UrduPoint.com

Spring Plantation Campaign Begins In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Spring plantation campaign has begun in healthcare institutions including hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The plantation campaign has been started at Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera where the hospital director, Professor Dr Anwar Khan, and medical director Dr Iqtedaruddin Khan planted trees on Thursday.

The doctors, nurses, and paramedics also planted saplings of different species on the lawn of the public sector hospital.

Professor Dr Anwar Khan said the plantation of trees was a continued charity that purified air and combat pollution besides providing oxygen to the masses.

He said air pollution was the main cause of ENT and different kinds of allergies. He said the plantation of canopy trees was imperative to combat air and environmental pollution.

Dr Anwar said, "Plantation is also important to combat climate change and environmental pollution besides offsetting desertification and deforestation." "Besides the lawns of the hospitals, he said that masses should also plant saplings in educational institutions including schools, colleges, canals, graveyards, and roadsides to make the province lush green."He asked people to plant maximum saplings as much as they could to offset the growth.

