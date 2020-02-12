Spring plantation campaign begins in South Waziristan

Spring tree plantation campaign on Wednesday formally started in South Waziristan tribal district under PTI Government's flagship 10 billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) to offset the growing effects of climate change and global warming

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):Spring tree plantation campaign on Wednesday formally started in South Waziristan tribal district under PTI Government's flagship 10 billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) to offset the growing effects of climate change and global warming.

Assistant Commissioner Wana South Waziristan, Amir Nawaz inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign during a special ceremony attended by officials of Forest Department, formers, NGOs, and general public in large number at Wana, headquarters of South Waziristan.

He also distributed free plants among farmers and general public on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said 10 BTAP has been extended to merged areas including South Waziristan to bring its vast lands under forestry cover to combat climate change challenges.

He said South Waziristan has a lot of space for trees plantations and efforts would be made to bring its vast areas under forestry cover with help of KP Forest Department.

PTI government is vigorously pursuing PM's Plant for Pakistan Program vision keeping in view the climate change threats and has decided to extend 10 BTAP to erstwhile Fata to bring its vast unproductive land under afforestation imperative for improving overall environment and generating employment opportunities for tribesmen.

To achieve this objective, KP Forest Department has recently signed MoU with Education Department under which 40 million saplings would be planted on a single day on February 20 in KP including merged areas.

A total of 80 million seedlings would be planted during spring season in KP including erstwhile FATA against 100 million target set for this year.

Amir Nawaz said farmers, Village Developmental Committees (VDCs), general public, officials of nation building departments, defence forces, civil society and NGOs would be involved during spring plantations drive.

The AC said trees plantation was a continued charity and if every person plant at least five saplings per year and properly look after it than one billion saplings would be planted easily for our future generation.