Spring plantation campaign in Mandi from next week

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A welfare society has made preparations for launching the 'Spring plantation campaign' from next week.

According to a spokesperson for the Lakhnewala Welfare Society (LWS), a meeting in this regard was held on Monday to discuss arrangements in that regard.

Addressing the meeting via video-link, the founding members of the society, Saqib Warraich and Yasir Riaz Gondal from the UK, and Khurram Gulzar Warraich from Canada, asked the local members to arrange for saplings of different kinds of trees.

The meeting decided that saplings would be planted along the main roads, village roads, village streets and at vacant places.