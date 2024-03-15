Open Menu

Spring Plantation Campaign Inaugurated In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign on Friday by planting a sapling at Main Water Supply Park here.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said all members of society must play their role to make the tree plantation campaign successful. He said, "All departments should cooperate fully with the Forest Department and the PHA [Parks and Horticulture Authority] for planting maximum trees during the current campaign."

He directed the forest conservator to prepare a comprehensive plan for planting trees in all four districts of the division, so that relevant district and tehsil officers could also be issued instructions for the purpose.

He emphasised that Pakistan was among the countries mostly affected by climate change; therefore, everyone should actively participate in the tree plantation campaign to tackle the major challenge.

The commissioner said, "Merely planting trees is not enough; rather, taking care of them was the real test."

Forests conservator, divisional forest officer, PHA director administration, colleges director, education board secretary, Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Rotary Club president, traders, students, and other individuals belonging to various walks of life, participated in the ceremony and planted saplings.

