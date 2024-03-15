Spring Plantation Campaign Inaugurated In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign on Friday by planting a sapling at Main Water Supply Park here.
Speaking at the ceremony, he said all members of society must play their role to make the tree plantation campaign successful. He said, "All departments should cooperate fully with the Forest Department and the PHA [Parks and Horticulture Authority] for planting maximum trees during the current campaign."
He directed the forest conservator to prepare a comprehensive plan for planting trees in all four districts of the division, so that relevant district and tehsil officers could also be issued instructions for the purpose.
He emphasised that Pakistan was among the countries mostly affected by climate change; therefore, everyone should actively participate in the tree plantation campaign to tackle the major challenge.
The commissioner said, "Merely planting trees is not enough; rather, taking care of them was the real test."
Forests conservator, divisional forest officer, PHA director administration, colleges director, education board secretary, Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Rotary Club president, traders, students, and other individuals belonging to various walks of life, participated in the ceremony and planted saplings.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police GB visits Safe City Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws netted; drugs, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO distributes Ramazan relief to deserving families in AJK4 minutes ago
-
PIC introduces minimally invasive heart surgery techniques14 minutes ago
-
Azam Tarat urges opposition to play constructive role14 minutes ago
-
QAU invites application for PEEF Master level scholarships24 minutes ago
-
Woman murder mystery solved24 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 10-year jail for selling prohibited drugs34 minutes ago
-
Ban on export of bananas, onions Ramazan specific34 minutes ago
-
Robbers gangs busted, stolen motorcycles recovered44 minutes ago
-
AFC Inspects Kohat Bazaar: Crackdown on violations under food act44 minutes ago
-
Submission of papers for Senate election begins44 minutes ago