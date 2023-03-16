'Spring Plantation Campaign' kicks off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Prof Dr Tahmina Mangan inaugurated the 'Spring Plantation Campaign', here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, "The university management will make the drive successful through the active participation of students, teachers and staff.

"She said during the campaign 2000 saplings of different species would be planted in the university. Special arrangements had been made to ensure the proper growth of the saplings to be planted to make the university clean and green, she added.